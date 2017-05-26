Norfolk Catholic, Scotus Central Catholic seniors to play soccer at Northeast
May 26, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has signed two recruits from Norfolk and Columbus.
Trent Jorgensen, Norfolk Catholic, and Anthony Kosh, Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus, will play for the Hawks next fall, according to Doug Seigle, Northeast coach.
Jorgensen was a two-year letter winner in soccer and helped lead Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic to the 2017 Class B State High School Soccer Championship. He played defender and started
19 games this past season.
Kosh was a four-year letter winner at three-time Class B state champion at Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus. He had eight goals and five assists during his senior year and finished his high school career with 26 goals and 18 assists.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.