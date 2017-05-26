The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Norfolk Catholic, Scotus Central Catholic seniors to play soccer at Northeast

May 26, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has signed two recruits from Norfolk and Columbus.

Trent Jorgensen, Norfolk Catholic, and Anthony Kosh, Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus, will play for the Hawks next fall, according to Doug Seigle, Northeast coach.

Jorgensen was a two-year letter winner in soccer and helped lead Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic to the 2017 Class B State High School Soccer Championship. He played defender and started
19 games this past season.

Trent Jorgensen, Norfolk Catholic, has signed to play soccer at Northeast Community College this fall. Pictured in the front row (l-r) are Tiffanni Jorgensen, Trent Jorgensen, and Jeff Jorgensen. Back row (l-r) are Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach, and Kevin Miller, Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic soccer coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

Kosh was a four-year letter winner at three-time Class B state champion at Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus. He had eight goals and five assists during his senior year and finished his high school career with 26 goals and 18 assists.

Anthony Kosh, Columbus, has signed to play soccer at Northeast Community College this fall. Pictured in the front row (l-r) are Mike and Cindy Kosh and Anthony Kosh. Back row (l-r) are Bill Bosh, Kosh’s club coach, Jeff Kosch, Scotus Central Catholic assistant soccer coach, and Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

