The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

May 26, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






FAIRBANKS, AK – Northeast Community College has assigned a recruit from Alaska to play baseball next season.

Colin King, Fairbanks, AK, is the Hawk’s 27th commitment to the College’s new program. He is an outfielder/infielder who played for Lathrop High School.

“We signed a very solid baseball player today,” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach. “Colin is a great athlete that can play both the infield as well as the outfield.  I look forward to see him develop and what his future holds in baseball.”

Colin King. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

Print Friendly
Fb-Button

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Learning about cameras and lighting at Northeast

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Books

    Get published at Northeast

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Touch history as an intern or volunteer at the Elkhorn Valley Museum

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Class Offered

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Local woman mixes green thumb with management

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    On The Couch with Elizabeth Johnson

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Activities

    Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend

  • Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

    Campus

    Students and staff have a blast with virtual reality

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast