The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

Mark Lange, Reporter
May 4, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Each year, Digital Cinema and Broadcasting sophomores at Northeast are tasked with creating their Capstone projects. Digital Cinema and Broadcasting students are allowed to do anything from directing their very own short films, documentaries, game shows, or radio shows. Capstone projects are meant to be a culmination of all of the knowledge the students have learned over the course of their time at Northeast. Digital Media instructor Nancy Sutton-Smith says, “Capstone pieces are semester long projects meant to mirror real life media projects.”

Wes Thoene produced his Capstone as a rendition of the game show Hollywood Squares. Digital Cinema student Tiffany Jacobson works at News Channel Nebraska, and did her project on owner Mike Flood and the founding of NCN.

The Digital Cinema projects will premiere at the Norfolk 7 Theater Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and Broadcasting projects will air on KHWK-TV starting Monday, May 8th at 10:00 am.  You can read more about the Digital Cinema capstone projects at this website. 

Here is the list of broadcasting capstone projects and their airtimes on Hawk-TV:

10:00 – Adam Christen – The Life of a Rancher During Calving Season
10:30 – Tanner Schaefer – Cooking with Tater
11:00 – Kallie Hanson –   Calvary Baptist Church: Building Up – Reaching Out
11:30 – Megan Kass – The Not Today Show
12:00 – Wes Thoene – Northeast Squares
The classes are taught by Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson and Digital Cinema Instructors Timothy Miller and Nancy Sutton Smith.

Print Friendly
Fb-Button

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Activities

    Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Students and staff have a blast with virtual reality

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Keith Erickson

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    On the Couch with Melkisedek Moreaux

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Ag students bring home awards from NACTA

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students