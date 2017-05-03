The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend

May 3, 2017

NORFOLK – The red carpet will soon be rolled out for filmmaking students at Northeast Community College. Students in the College’s digital cinema and media program will debut their capstone film projects this weekend.

Seven sophomore students have individually created four documentaries and three short films. They will premiere on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m., at Norfolk 7 Theatre, 1000 Riverside Boulevard,
in Norfolk.

The Capstone class, co-taught by Timothy Miller, audio recording technology instructor, and Nancy Sutton-Smith, mass media instructor, is the culmination of two-years of instruction in pre-production, production, and post-production in the digital cinema portion of Northeast’s media arts degree. Digital cinema students take classes in camera and lighting, scriptwriting, field production, video editing, media graphics, and two dimensional (2D) and three dimensional (3D) motion.

“The semester-long Capstone class required students to write a film, plan the production, hire the actors, produce a trailer, make a poster, and edit it in Adobe Premiere Pro, using Adobe After Effects for titles and extra motion effects. They had to do everything a professional video or movie project would require to be entered into a film festival or presented to a broadcast entity,” said Sutton-Smith.

Students whose films will debut on Saturday are Koleton Boston, Sioux City, IA; Daniel Ebmeier, Laurel; Garrett Heikes, Wayne; Tiffany Jacobson, Norfolk; Seth Johanson, Pierce; Bryce Meis, Winside; and Monika Zuch, Fremont.

In addition to Miller and Sutton-Smith, other Northeast media arts instructors include Brian Anderson and Anthony Beardslee.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.

For more information, log on to http://suttonbaymediaco.wixsite.com/northeastdigitalcine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend