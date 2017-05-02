Nebraska, Colorado baseball recruits sign with Northeast

Mike Ripa, LaVista, signs letter of intent to play baseball for the Hawks

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

NORFOLK, NE – Northeast Community College continues to build its roster for its new baseball program, which will begin play next year.

Kaden Hendrix, a middle infielder, Fremont (Fremont High School); Mike Ripa, infielder, LaVista (Papillion LaVista High School); and Bryan Boatman – a right handed pitcher-outfielder, Monument, CO, (Palmer Ridge High) are the latest players to sign with the Hawks.

“Kaden is an infielder with a good glove that can play both shortstop and second base while Mike is very athletic and can play multiple positions. His speed and athleticism is going to play nicely for us,” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach. “Bryan is going to be a big asset for us on the mound. He can also play the outfield when needed.”

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).