Northeast softball wins two at Southwestern

April 25, 2017

CRESTON, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team swept Southwestern Community College in a doubleheader here yesterday, 12-1 and 6-5.

“We swung the bat well,” said Iris Woodhead, Northeast coach. “I was pleased with that. We haven’t seen that in the last few games, so I think it will give us great momentum coming into our closing weekend.”

In the first game, Emily Sherstone went 1-for-1 with three runs, two base-on-balls, two hit-by-pitches, an RBI and a double. Carlyee Arndt finished 2-for-4 with a run, double and RBI, and Ashley Gilsdorf (3-for-4) had two runs and an RBI.

Game two saw Kianna Garza going 3-for-5 with three runs, a home run and three RBIs. Claudia Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, double and RBI; Amy Rogers (2-for-4), an RBI; Arndt (3-for-3), with an RBI, hit-by-pitch and two doubles.

Northeast (22-29, 11-13 in conference) will close regular season play at home this weekend. On Saturday, they face Ellsworth Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. On Sunday, the Hawks take on #1 Kirkwood Community College at 12 and 2 p.m. All games will be held at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.

 

Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 12, Southwestern 1

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 4 1 2 0 1 4 X 12 11 0
Southwestern 0 0 1 0 0 0 X 1 5 2

 

Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 6, Southwestern 5

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors
Northeast 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 6 16 3
Southwestern 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 5 7 2
