Northeast softball wins two at Southwestern
April 25, 2017
CRESTON, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team swept Southwestern Community College in a doubleheader here yesterday, 12-1 and 6-5.
“We swung the bat well,” said Iris Woodhead, Northeast coach. “I was pleased with that. We haven’t seen that in the last few games, so I think it will give us great momentum coming into our closing weekend.”
In the first game, Emily Sherstone went 1-for-1 with three runs, two base-on-balls, two hit-by-pitches, an RBI and a double. Carlyee Arndt finished 2-for-4 with a run, double and RBI, and Ashley Gilsdorf (3-for-4) had two runs and an RBI.
Game two saw Kianna Garza going 3-for-5 with three runs, a home run and three RBIs. Claudia Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, double and RBI; Amy Rogers (2-for-4), an RBI; Arndt (3-for-3), with an RBI, hit-by-pitch and two doubles.
Northeast (22-29, 11-13 in conference) will close regular season play at home this weekend. On Saturday, they face Ellsworth Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. On Sunday, the Hawks take on #1 Kirkwood Community College at 12 and 2 p.m. All games will be held at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
Box Score Game 1 – Northeast 12, Southwestern 1
|Inning
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Northeast
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|X
|12
|11
|0
|Southwestern
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|X
|1
|5
|2
Box Score Game 2 – Northeast 6, Southwestern 5
|Inning
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Northeast
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|6
|16
|3
|Southwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|2
