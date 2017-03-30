The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

Kim Taylor
March 30, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kathy Steinkamp, of Norfolk Public Schools, is proud to announce the opening of the 1920s and 1930s exhibits at Elkhorn Valley Museum.  Why?  Because the AP United States History class has been working on them since February.

“We were “commissioned” by the museum to do the exhibits, and each student had a professional duty to perform.  Students selected and researched artifacts, did all the advertising, and coordinated every aspect with the museum directors.  They also did a driving tour of WPA sites from the 1930s.”
This was a huge undertaking, and the students worked as professionals and with professionals throughout the process. They hope the community will go to the exhibit and take the driving tour of WPA sites from the 1930s.    For more information please contact Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Northeast Community College students get ready to show their “Skills”

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks The Best Student Excuses

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Ricketts sign LB 62 into law at Northeast

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Activities

    Northeast Community College students compete in film challenge

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Just one of Northeast Community College’s success stories

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Student Brings Digital Animation Skills to School Website

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Karaoke kraze at Hawk’s Landing

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Activities

    Campus Activities – “Lucky” You!

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

    Non Credit PAINTING CLASS

  • 20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display

    Campus

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display