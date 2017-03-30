20s & 30s Exhibits by NPS Students on Display





Kathy Steinkamp, of Norfolk Public Schools, is proud to announce the opening of the 1920s and 1930s exhibits at Elkhorn Valley Museum. Why? Because the AP United States History class has been working on them since February.

“We were “commissioned” by the museum to do the exhibits, and each student had a professional duty to perform. Students selected and researched artifacts, did all the advertising, and coordinated every aspect with the museum directors. They also did a driving tour of WPA sites from the 1930s.”

This was a huge undertaking, and the students worked as professionals and with professionals throughout the process. They hope the community will go to the exhibit and take the driving tour of WPA sites from the 1930s. For more information please contact Elkhorn Valley Museum.