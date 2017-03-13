The ViewPoint

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Kimberly Taylor
March 13, 2017

March 23rd – ENGAGE AND MOTIVATE OTHERS by Instructor H. Maricle

It’s no surprise.  Employees who feel they are valued and recognized for their contributions are more motivated and productive at their jobs.  In this program, learn how to promote and grow a more dynamic, engaged and positive workforce.  Understand what elements contribute to a positive work environment and set the stage for individuals to meet their goals and experience professional successes.

Thurs. March 23rd, from 9-12 pm held at the Norfolk Area Chamber. The cost of this class  $120.

Class Info: BSAD5205/17S – CRN#70148

