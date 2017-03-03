Non-Credit Intermediate Computer Course

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This class is for the person who has some computer knowledge. Students in this class will review and build upon skills learned in Intermediate Computers I. Concepts will include how to size windows, backup files, saving to CDs, flash drives, and external hard drives. Students will cruise the web using Internet Explorer. This class is taught at a very relaxed pace with significant hands-on practice of each concept.