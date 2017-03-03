The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Non-Credit Intermediate Computer Course

Kimberly Taylor
March 3, 2017

March 15 – INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER II by Instructor P. Schuckman.  
This class is for the person who has some computer knowledge.  Students in this class will review and build upon skills learned in Intermediate Computers I.  Concepts will include how to size windows, backup files, saving to CDs, flash drives, and external hard drives.  Students will cruise the web using Internet Explorer.  This class is taught at a very relaxed pace with significant hands-on practice of each concept.  

Wed. Mar. 15th, 6-9 pm in the Life Long Learning Center, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska. This class costs $30.  Please contact the registrar’s office at (402) 844-7000 to register.
Class Info: INFO5310/17S – CRN#70180

Non-Credit Intermediate Computer Course