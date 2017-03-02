The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast women’s basketball downs Marshalltown, advances to Region XI final

March 2, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team has advanced to the Region XI championship game after defeating Marshalltown Community College in the semifinal game here tonight. The final score was 63-52.

Hawks Coach Matt Svehla said that despite the win, his team lacked their usual energy, especially in the fourth quarter.

“We are moving on, but we did not play very well,” he said. “We had low energy tonight, and we didn’t seem very inspired.  We did have some nice spurts to open the game up by 20 points heading into the fourth, but then (Marshalltown) outscored us 19-10 in the fourth.”

“We are a better team than we demonstrated tonight, but give Marshalltown credit for playing until the end.”

Mykala Baylor led Northeast with ten points and 12 rebounds. Maddie Egr put up 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Cynthia Jorge finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Tigers were led by Claudia Morente with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Northeast (27-3) advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI championship game. They will face Iowa Western Community College on Saturday in Council Bluffs, IA, at 6 p.m. The Hawks fell to the Reivers in their last meeting, 59-57.

