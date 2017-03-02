Northeast students get ready for spring break





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Northeast students got a taste of spring break on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. As a part of the Wacky Wednesday event series, held by the Student Activity Council, a Spring Break Kick-Off Party was held in the Student Center, room 208. Students participated in different activities to win prizes and to learn Spring Break safety tips. Spring break starts for Northeast Community College students on Monday March 6.