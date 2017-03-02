The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast students get ready for spring break

Colin Ortmeier, Reporter/Photographer
March 2, 2017

Northeast students got a taste of spring break on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. As a part of the Wacky Wednesday event series, held by the Student Activity Council, a Spring Break Kick-Off Party was held in the Student Center, room 208. Students participated in different activities to win prizes and to learn Spring Break safety tips. Spring break starts for Northeast Community College  students on Monday March 6.

 

Northeast students get ready for spring break