Northeast Nebraska loses a legacy





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Every once in a while we come across people who leave a lasting impact on our lives. I will never forget the time when I met the man who gave me the confidence to fulfill my dream as a young journalist.

When I had only but four months of college under my belt, I attended the McIntosh Family Scholarship recipient luncheon. I was very hesitant to attend something so significant as a college freshman, because not only was I going as a scholarship recipient, but also as a reporter. However, Mr. McIntosh’s lightheartedness made my job as a reporter a lot easier.

The Viewpoint and I are so sad to hear about the passing of Mr. McIntosh. In honor of his legacy, we thought you might like to read about my first encounter with him.

Here is the original story:

As everyone knows, the price to attend college seems to go up every year. As a result, college students are typically known for living off of Ramen Noodles and constantly trying to pinch pennies whenever they can. Many are fortunate to receive grants and scholarships from different people that they never get a chance to meet and thank in person. On Monday, November 16, 2015, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. and Mrs. McIntosh- the donors of the scholarship I randomly received before I began my first year of college at Northeast.

Of course, with me being a part of Northeast’s newspaper, I saw this occasion as the perfect story opportunity. I’m not going to lie, I was a little skeptical when I first received the invitation. Only because if you were to ask any of my friends or family what kind of person I am they would say, without hesitation, that I’m definitely quiet and occasionally shy. However, I put on my big girl pants and went. And boy, I am glad that I did!

The meal was catered by Chartwells, and as it began J. Paul told many stories about his life journey, which really helped to lighten the mood. Right away I understood that he has always been very giving and wise beyond words. He and his wife, Eleanor, emphasized the fact that money isn’t always everything. He said, “One of the things that I do with my scholarship is, I do it for people of need. I don’t want someone to fall through the cracks because they don’t have enough money. That’s because I see so many losses in society because people with potential don’t go to school. School doesn’t make you a nickel’s worth smarter, all it does is open doors. And the fact is, if you don’t have the education the door isn’t open.”

Walking back to my car, I felt like I had a whole new outlook on life. He really allowed me to see and appreciate the little things- like the scholarship that I received from them. It was very obvious that the McIntosh’s really do care about the students they have helped throughout the years. I finally got to meet the man and woman who helped me fulfill my dreams in continuing my family legacy of being a journalist. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity of sitting across the table from such an extraordinary couple. Thank you.