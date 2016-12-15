The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

Josh Crim, Writer
December 15, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Who better to teach audio recording at Northeast than someone who graduated from that program? A graduate who has 25 years experience in live sound, possesses a myriad of sound technology certifications, and is a Norfolk native. That graduate is Anthony Beardslee. “I think it was mostly my experience that qualified me for this job, because they needed someone who had been out there and done live sound and some recording. They needed someone to take those experiences and bring them to the classroom.”

Beardslee is an Audio Recording instructor here at Northeast, but his role as an instructor isn’t limited to just teaching. Many times you can find Beardslee acting as musician for his students to let them practice recording live music during labs. “My favorite part is watching students and seeing what they can do. Seeing how their creativity flourishes. Every year someone surprises me. I give them the basic tools on how to create something and then they do something incredible. I learn something new from students every year.”

After graduating from Northeast’s audio recording program he went on to experience professional live audio and production work at the Air Force and NET, Nebraska public broadcasting.  Beardslee returned to Northeast as an instructor in 1998. At the same time he began teaching he was earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems from Bellevue University. He recently returned to school and obtained his master’s, receiving a M.Ed. in Educational Administration from UNL. He is also an Avid Certified Pro Tools Instructor and a Sony Certified Vegas Trainer.

When he was younger he always thought he would be a performing musician and also thought about a career in art. Around the age of 13 he fell in love with audio. He knew he wanted to do something with recording. His dream job was to work in a recording studio so at Northeast he has the best of all worlds. He spends his days in the audio recording studios in the Cox Activities Center helping prepare students to enter the real world of sound.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Media Arts: Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Norfolk World War II veteran recounts service

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio and Digital Cinema Instructor Timothy Miller

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Spring Housing Availability 2017

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Make moola at schoola

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Students get creative with pottery

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Dean of Business & Technology Dr. Wade Herley

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Associate Dean of Business & Technology Shawn Tillotson

  • Marissa Lute

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Executive Assistant Melissa O’Connor

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee