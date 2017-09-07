The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Psychic and medium Kelli Miller to speak at Northeast

September 7, 2017

Northeast Community College students will get the chance to have their fortunes told! Psychic Kelli Miller, who is a medium, spiritual life coach and transformational speaker is from the Omaha area. She does live audience and individual readings all over the Midwest to motivate and encourage people to be their best. Miller will be performing at Northeast’s Lifelong Learning Center on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about Kelli Miller visit her website.

