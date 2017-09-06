The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Wacky Wednesday presents: Hypnotist Chris Jones

Steven Hamling, reporter
September 6, 2017

College students will become very sleepy, and not from sitting in class.   Everyone will get to  come and watch  professional hypnotist Chris Jones hypnotize people. Come to Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk Nebraska to watch the event. The price of admissions is free for students, but if you bring a guest than it’ll cost $5 per guest.  The performance will be held on Wednesday September  13th from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm.  Come for the fun, and leave with amazing memories.

