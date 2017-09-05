Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College volleyball team went 1-1 in the first day of the Northeast tournament here Friday. The Hawks swept Lake Region State College (ND) in their morning game (25-18, 25-9, 25-15) and fell to Fort Scott Community College (KS) in the evening match (25-11, 27-25, 25-15).

Against Lake Region, Macy Stewart led the Hawks in kills with seven and also had three ace serves. Monique Schafer and Peyton Roach led digs with nine and eight, respectively. Taylor Lammers had one assist block, one solo block and three ace serves. Savannah Nelson led assists with 20.

The Fort Scott match saw Stewart recording seven kills, while Roach and Schafer had 14 digs each. Schafer and Elizabeth Selting each had one solo block, and Lammers tallied two ace serves. Nelson had 23 assists.

The Hawks (5-4) return to action in day two of the Northeast tournament today against Marshalltown Community College at 1 p.m. and Colby Community College at 5 p.m. Games will be played in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.