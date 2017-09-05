The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

Katie Berger
September 5, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College volleyball team went 1-1 in the first day of the Northeast tournament here Friday. The Hawks swept Lake Region State College (ND) in their morning game (25-18, 25-9, 25-15) and fell to Fort Scott Community College (KS) in the evening match (25-11, 27-25, 25-15).

Against Lake Region, Macy Stewart led the Hawks in kills with seven and also had three ace serves. Monique Schafer and Peyton Roach led digs with nine and eight, respectively. Taylor Lammers had one assist block, one solo block and three ace serves. Savannah Nelson led assists with 20.

The Fort Scott match saw Stewart recording seven kills, while Roach and Schafer had 14 digs each. Schafer and Elizabeth Selting each had one solo block, and Lammers tallied two ace serves. Nelson had 23 assists.

The Hawks (5-4) return to action in day two of the Northeast tournament today against Marshalltown Community College at 1 p.m. and Colby Community College at 5 p.m. Games will be played in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Fb-Button

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Activities

    Audition for Sweeney Todd!

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Activities

    Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks – Parking problems

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Activities

    Northeast Community College gears up for solar eclipse

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    Northeast athletic director takes position in Kansas

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Class Offered

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    On The Couch with Missionary Benedictine Sister Andrea Polt

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    On The Couch with Technology & Client Services Director Carla Streff

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Activities

    3-Day STEM Camp for high school students lets them design and build a thingamajig!

  • Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Classes Offered

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Hawks volleyball goes 1-1 in day one of Northeast tournament