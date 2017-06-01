Genealogy Non-Credit Classes offered





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Take this great opportunity through Northeast Community College. Class will begin June 14th and go for 6 weeks.

Tracing your family’s history is a fascinating journey. Who will you discover? Genealogy Basics will help you understand the genealogy research process and the way we interpret the information we find. This course guides you through the search process for family names using several subscription-based web sites, which you can access while you’re enrolled in the class. Along the way, you’ll learn through hands-on examples that help you dig deeper into your family’s past. You’ll develop a strategy to accomplish your objectives, evaluate the results, and share that information with others. You’ll discover, in simple terms, where to look, who to contact, and how to make your family history come alive. Was it truth or goof? Where’s the proof? Find out why close counts not only in horseshoes, but also in hunting your heritage.

About The Instructor:

Bob Moyer is a college instructor, graphic designer, and technical writer. Bob has degrees in education, business, and Civil Engineering. He has over 12 years of experience as an instructor and has developed genealogy courses for several colleges. His passion for research and family history has resulted in several genealogy-related books and speaking engagements.

Sign up for the class today! Cost is $99.00.