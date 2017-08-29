Chuck Barney’s TV picks for Sept. 3-9

DON’T MISS: “American Horror Story: Cult” — The seventh installment of the popular creep-show franchise has a curious jumping-off point: Last November’s presidential election. It goes on to track various characters’ responses to the shifting political realities of 2017. Of course, several “AHS” regulars return, including Evan Peters, who plays a scary but charismatic psychopath who incites fear in order to attract followers, and Sarah Paulson, a Donald Trump-hater prone to phobias. As always, expect a wild ride. 10 p.m. Tuesday, FX.

Other bets:

SUNDAY: Some have dubbed it brilliant. Others find it utterly baffling and boring. Tonight, the “Twin Peaks” reboot comes to a close with a two-hour finale and, no, we still can’t tell you what the heck is going on. 8 p.m., Showtime.

SUNDAY: A new broadcast TV season is just around the corner, so it’s time to do your scouting reports. The “ABC Fall Preview Special,” hosted by Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader, looks at what the network has in store. Also: a tribute to the final season of “Scandal.” 8 p.m., ABC.

MONDAY: Now it’s CBS’s turn to show off its wares with the “CBS Fall Preview.” The program offers peeks into the network’s offerings, with help from new-series stars Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”), David Boreanaz (“Seal Team”), Mark Feuerstein (“9JKL”), Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”), Bobby Moynihan (“Me, Myself and I”) and Jeremy Piven (“Wisdom of the Crowd”). 8:30 p.m., CBS.

MONDAY: “Road to 9/11” is a six-hour, three-night documentary series that delves deeply into the events that led up to the horrific terrorist attacks of 2001. Included: More than 50 interviews with members of the CIA, FBI, White House staffers, journalists and associates of the terrorists. 9 p.m., History Channel.

TUESDAY: It’s time to batten down the hatches as the reality series “Below Deck” returns for its fifth season. Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain (chief stew) and Nico Scholly (senior deckhand) — along with some newcomers — team up again for another Caribbean charter aboard the mega yacht “Valor.” 9 p.m., Bravo.

WEDNESDAY: Tensions are high as the unromantic romantic comedy “You’re the Worst” returns with an hourlong opener. After proposing to Gretchen and immediately having second thoughts, Jimmy has gone into hiding in the middle of nowhere. Meanwhile, Gretchen is busy freaking out. 10 p.m., FXX.

THURSDAY: As the action heats up on “Zoo,” the team finds itself trapped inside the plane, surrounded by toxic spores. And, of course, complications arise during the delivery of Clementine’s baby. 10 p.m., CBS.

FRIDAY: “Tyrus Wong: American Masters” is a profile of the renowned Chinese-American painter behind “Bambi” and “Rebel Without a Cause.” Wong, who died last year at the age of 106, once exhibited with Picasso and Matisse, but was largely unknown until late in his life. 9 p.m., PBS.

SATURDAY: As the final season of “Halt and Catch Fire” continues, Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) makes her debut in a recurring story line. She plays Dr. Katie Herman, a chief ontologist assisting Gordon and Joe with their latest business venture. 9 p.m., AMC.

