Diddy was just ‘joking’ about changing his name to ‘Brother Love’

New York Daily News

(TNS)

Diddy almost did it again.

Sean Combs — who currently goes by Diddy and previously went by Puff Daddy, Puffy and P. Diddy — clarified that he was “only joking” when he announced over the weekend that he would be changing his name once again.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he said in a video on Instagram Monday night.

Diddy had uploaded another video to Twitter on Saturday where he said flat out he “decided to change (his) name again” — this time to Love aka Brother Love.

“Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there… and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion… I was only joking. OK?” he said in the video. “I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love.”

Combs, 48, was laughing in the video where he said he wanted to set things straight because he’s doing press in the upcoming weeks.

He also added that people are welcome to call him by any of his former names.

“But, if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby,” he said. “But, I was only playing.”

