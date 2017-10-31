Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

The first of many secrets behind Dark is revealed: The first Netflix original series entirely created, produced and shot in Germany will launch globally on Netflix Friday, December 1st.

About Dark:

Dark is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986. The series is created by award-winning showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who previously received critical acclaim for their movie Who am I (2014).

Dark premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

