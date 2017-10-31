The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

October 31, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The first of many secrets behind Dark is revealed: The first Netflix original series entirely created, produced and shot in Germany will launch globally on Netflix Friday, December 1st.

About Dark:

Dark is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986. The series is created by award-winning showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who previously received critical acclaim for their movie Who am I (2014).

Dark premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

To see the Netflix’s Original Dark. Check out the link

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Fb-Button

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Activities

    Center for Global Engagement to hold study abroad open house

  • Campus

    Commuting to class has its challenges

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    Life as a Student Athlete at Northeast

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    Student athlete: a balancing act

  • Campus

    Halloween Talkin’ Hawks

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    Former literature instructor Barbara Schmitz returns for Visiting Writers Series

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Activities

    Students open up at “What’s Your Big Lie?” event.

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    International Soccer Player misses home

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    Northeast students show out for blood drive

  • Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement

    Campus

    From SA to RA to the job of RA/SA president

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Dark is coming 12/1 – see the spellbinding date announcement