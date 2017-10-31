Commuting to class has its challenges





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Northeast Community College attracts students from all over northeast Nebraska. Students who choose to live at home and commute to class face many challenges. Some students spend an hour on the road one way each day. “I choose to live outside of Norfolk because my apartment is cheaper than if I was to live in Norfolk,” said Bryce Wheaton who commutes 45 miles for class.

There are challenges for those who commute to class from a long distance. “It makes it difficult to schedule events around class and hard to make a work schedule when you have to drive far for class,” said Steven Hamling from Humphrey.

Bryce also added, “I often spend 60 to 70 dollars on gas a week which is a major downside and the winter weather can make driving conditions rough . . . however, it gives me time to be alone and catch up on sports.”

If you plan on living off campus and commuting to class its always important that you plan for the unexpected so you are always on time.