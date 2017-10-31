Center for Global Engagement to hold study abroad open house

The Center for Global Engagement will be holding an open house/hallway on Monday, November 6 outside of Pam Saalfeld’s office in Maclay 142. The meeting is for any students who are thinking of taking part in either the Shakespeare or Denmark study abroad opportunities in 2018. Students will have a chance to meet with faculty leaders and to ask questions or get more information on the study abroad programs. There will also be snacks provided. According to Saalfeld, the open house event is “very informal- we just sit in the hallway outside my office door in Maclay 142. Faculty are more than welcome to stop by also!” So be sure to stop by next Monday if you have any interest at all in the study abroad programs.