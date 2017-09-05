Hawks women’s soccer earns third win of season against Northeastern





STERLING, CO – The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team has recorded another win after defeating Northeastern Junior College here yesterday, 3-1.

Hawks Coach Chad Miller said he was a little concerned about how his team would handle the slight altitude change in Colorado, but his fears proved unfounded.

“I felt we handled it well. There were times where it looked like we were tiring, but the girls kept it going and pushed through.”

Northeast had brought the score to 2-0 by halftime.

Becca Folda, Riley Johnson and Katie Martindale each scored a goal in the game, while Martindale, Ryanne Lueders and Ellie Gess each had an assist. Alexis Wemhoff recorded four saves for the Hawks, and Lizzy McCalla had two.

The Hawks had 14 shots on goal to the Plainswomen’s seven.

“We possessed well and moved the ball,” Miller said. “We had some great opportunities that we missed on, but Northeastern did, too. We need to do our best in finishing those chances, but our girls played great and beat a good Northeastern team.”

Miller said his team needs to be at its best when they face Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff today. Game time is 12 p.m.