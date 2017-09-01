The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Audition for Sweeney Todd!

September 1, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Norfolk Community Theatre company is looking for 7 men, 3 women, and 10 extras for their fall production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”. Auditions will be held September 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Northeast Community College campus.  Adam Peterson, Director of Theatre at Northeast says those interested in major roles should be prepared to perform 30 seconds to a minute’s worth of music from a Broadway show.

Performance dates are November 30 to December 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. and a Sunday matinee, December 10 at 2 p.m.

If you have questions about the auditions or the show, contact Dawn Phelps at 402-750-8845 or email her at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Fb-Button

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Activities

    Mix and Mingle at the Spotlight Dance

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks – Parking problems

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Activities

    Northeast Community College gears up for solar eclipse

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    Northeast athletic director takes position in Kansas

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Class Offered

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    On The Couch with Missionary Benedictine Sister Andrea Polt

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    On The Couch with Technology & Client Services Director Carla Streff

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Activities

    3-Day STEM Camp for high school students lets them design and build a thingamajig!

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Classes Offered

  • Audition for Sweeney Todd!

    Campus

    Learning about cameras and lighting at Northeast

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Audition for Sweeney Todd!