Audition for Sweeney Todd!

The Norfolk Community Theatre company is looking for 7 men, 3 women, and 10 extras for their fall production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”. Auditions will be held September 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Northeast Community College campus. Adam Peterson, Director of Theatre at Northeast says those interested in major roles should be prepared to perform 30 seconds to a minute’s worth of music from a Broadway show.

Performance dates are November 30 to December 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. and a Sunday matinee, December 10 at 2 p.m.

If you have questions about the auditions or the show, contact Dawn Phelps at 402-750-8845 or email her at [email protected]

