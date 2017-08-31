Northeast volleyball sweeps Southeastern in home opener

NORFOLK, NE – A narrow win in the third set led to the Northeast Community College volleyball team sweeping Southeastern Community College (IA) in their home opener here last night. Final scores were 25-16, 25-18 and 27-25.

“Tonight we got off to a good start, and later in the game, we started making some mental errors but were able to stay in the game,” said Amanda Schultze, Hawks coach.

Samantha Brester tallied ten kills and four solo blocks for Northeast. Taylor Lammers had seven kills, two solo blocks and three assist blocks, while Peyton Roach had three aces serves and 20 digs. Savannah Nelson finished with two ace serves and led assists with 32.

The Hawks will host the Northeast Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They face Lake Region State College at 11 a.m. and Fort Scott Community College at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they square off against Marshalltown Community College at 1 p.m. and Colby Community College at 5 p.m. All games will be played at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.