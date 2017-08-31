The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

Steven Hamling, reporter
August 31, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Single? It’s complicated? In a relationship? Whatever your relationship status may be, you can find others just like you at the Stoplight Dance at Northeast Community College.  The Stoplight Dance is  a Wacky Wednesday event sponsored by the  Student Activities Council ( SAC).  The dance will be held on Wednesday September 6, 2017. The location is at Northeast Community College Paradise Courtyard, but if it rains it will be moved to the lower levels of the Student Center.

According to Carissa Kollath, the director of Student Activities, “If you’re single you wear green, if you’re in a relationship you wear red, and if it is complicated you wear yellow. If you don’t want to wear that because you have a cute shirt, we’ll also have glow sticks. I like to do it as the first dance of the year and early in the semester so people can have a chance to kind of mingle, see who is single and available and all that.”

Admission is free with your Northeast ID, but if you bring a friend it’ll cost $5. See ya’ there!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Fb-Button

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Activities

    Audition for Sweeney Todd!

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks – Parking problems

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Activities

    Northeast Community College gears up for solar eclipse

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    Northeast athletic director takes position in Kansas

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Class Offered

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    On The Couch with Missionary Benedictine Sister Andrea Polt

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    On The Couch with Technology & Client Services Director Carla Streff

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Activities

    3-Day STEM Camp for high school students lets them design and build a thingamajig!

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Classes Offered

  • Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance

    Campus

    Learning about cameras and lighting at Northeast

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Mix and Mingle at the Stoplight Dance