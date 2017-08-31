Mix and Mingle at the Spotlight Dance

Single? It’s complicated? In a relationship? Whatever your relationship status may be, you can find others just like you at the Stoplight Dance at Northeast Community College. The Stoplight Dance is a Wacky Wednesday event sponsored by the Student Activities Council ( SAC). The dance will be held on Wednesday September 6, 2017. The location is at Northeast Community College Paradise Courtyard, but if it rains it will be moved to the lower levels of the Student Center.

According to Carissa Kollath, the director of Student Activities, “If you’re single you wear green, if you’re in a relationship you wear red, and if it is complicated you wear yellow. If you don’t want to wear that because you have a cute shirt, we’ll also have glow sticks. I like to do it as the first dance of the year and early in the semester so people can have a chance to kind of mingle, see who is single and available and all that.”

Admission is free with your Northeast ID, but if you bring a friend it’ll cost $5. See ya’ there!