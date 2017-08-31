The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

#15 Northeast volleyball falls to #9 Central in four sets

Katie Berger
August 31, 2017

COLUMBUS, NE – Northeast Community College Volleyball Coach Amanda Schultze said a lack of discipline led to her team’s four-set loss to Central Community College here last night (25-10, 14-25, 25-16, 25-12).
“Tonight I saw a team that I haven’t seen yet,” Schultze said. “We struggled to stay disciplined and did not play our game. One thing we did do well tonight was serve the ball, which is something we have been working on to improve.”
Savannah Nelson led the Hawks with four kills, two ace serves, 15 digs and 26 assists. Samantha Brester had four kills, one solo block and one assist block. Macy Stewart recorded two assist blocks, and Peyton Roach had 12 digs.
Northeast is currently ranked 15th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll. Central is ranked ninth.
The Hawks (3-3) will return to action tonight in their home opener against Southeastern Community College at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is 7 p.m.

