Northeast-Midland JV women’s soccer match cancelled

Katie Berger
August 29, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s soccer game with Midland University JV, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, has been cancelled.
The men’s game against Midland JV will be held at 7 p.m. as scheduled on September 6 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.

