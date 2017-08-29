Northeast-Midland JV women’s soccer match cancelled
August 29, 2017
NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s soccer game with Midland University JV, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, has been cancelled.
The men’s game against Midland JV will be held at 7 p.m. as scheduled on September 6 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
