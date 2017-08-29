Hits keep on coming for this ‘Bodyguard’

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Los Angeles Times

(TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Lionsgate’s R-rated buddy romp “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” as predicted, topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row as Hollywood’s newest releases slumped into theaters, all three opening short of $6 million.

The film earned $10.1 million in the U.S. and Canada for a total of $39.6 million.

Maintaining the No. 2 spot was Warner Bros’ horror prequel “Anabelle: Creation,” which took in $7.4 million in its third week for a total of $77.9 million.

The Weinstein Co. locked the third and fourth spots with the animated adventure “Leap!” and the thriller “Wind River,” respectively.

“Leap!” about an orphan who dreams of becoming a dancer in Paris, debuted to $5 million, on par with predictions. It features the voices of Elle Fanning, Kate McKinnon and pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen. “Leap!” earned an A rating on CinemaScore yet only a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is meant to kick-start a new line of business for Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who are launching an animated film label, Mizchief, to compete in the crowded family film market. Known for indie movies, the Weinstein Co. has distributed kid-friendly pictures in the past, including “Paddington” in 2015 and the live-action “Spy Kids” series that began in 2001.

“Wind River,” meanwhile, jumped 48 percent over last weekend, bringing in $4.4 million for a total of $9.8 million.

“We’re very happy with the results,” said Laurent Ouaknine, the studio’s head of distribution. “The film continues to play mainly to its core audience, but we are rocking out. We’re looking forward to a strong Labor Day weekend.”

Rounding out the top 5 was Steven Soderbergh’s action comedy “Logan Lucky,” which brought in $4.4 million in its second weekend for a total of $15 million.

Blumhouse Productions’ experimental label BH Tilt and WWE Studios’ martial arts origin story “Birth of the Dragon” debuted at No. 8, earning $2.5 million (but under the studio’s hopes of at least $3.25 million) across 1,618 locations. The film earned a B rating on CinemaScore and a 27 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Dragon” grossed just $101,100 more than Saturday night’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Conor McGregor boxing match. The event, distributed across 481 theaters by Fathom Events, brought in a $2.4 million, good enough for ninth place.

Fellow newcomer “All Saints,” distributed by Sony Pictures’ faith-based division Affirm Films, earned $1.5 million in just 846 theaters. Based on a true story, “Saints” got an 89 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In limited release, “Beach Rats” debuted in three sites, earning $45,000. The R-rated film stars newbie Harris Dickinson as a Brooklyn teen who seeks to escape the bleakness of his life.

This week, Sony Pictures re-releases “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; the Weinstein Co. debuts the drama “Tulip Fever”; and in limited release is Film Arcade’s “I Do … Until I Don’t.”

———

©2017 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.