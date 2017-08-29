Hawks women’s soccer 2-1 after weekend road games

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

HUTCHINSON, KS – The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team has improved to 2-1 after two road games over the weekend. On Friday, the Hawks fell to Hutchinson Community College, 3-0. On Saturday, Northeast overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Trinidad State Junior College (CO), 4-2.

Coach Chad Miller said Trinidad State had an aggressive start in Saturday’s game that seemed to slow Northeast’s attack. Six minutes into the game, the Trojans scored on a penalty kick and scored another goal less than 20 minutes later.

“In the second half, our girls came out and really possessed the ball well and increased the pressure,” Miller said. Northeast outshot the Trojans 20-4 in the second half.

Northeast’s first goal was scored by Riley Johnson at the 68 minute mark. Ellie Gess tied it up less than two minutes later. Valentina Haboush put the Hawks in the lead wither another goal, then Gess scored her second goal of the day for the win.

“I was really impressed with the composure our girls kept being down 0-2,” Miller said. “They stayed patient and found the opportunities they needed to get back into the game.”

Alexis Wemhoff had eight saves for the Hawks. Erika Kumm had two assists, while Katie Martindale and Becca Folda had one each. Northeast had 14 shots on goal to Trinidad’s ten.

The win came the day after the Hawks’ 3-0 loss to Hutchinson Community College on Friday. Miller said missed scoring opportunities on both sides and the teams battling for possession left the game scoreless at the half.

Within the first five minutes of the second half, Northeast was down 2-0.

“Our girls created some great chances for us after each of the opposing goals, but we could not find an answer back,” Miller said. “We didn’t quit and that is good to see.”

Hutchinson’s third and final goal was scored late in the second half off of a free kick.

Alexis Wemhoff had eight saves for the Hawks. The Blue Dragons had 11 shots on goal to Northeast’s five.

Northeast (2-1) will face Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO, on Friday, September 1, in a 12 p.m. match.