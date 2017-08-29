Hawks volleyball goes 2-2 at Southeast Tournament





BEATRICE, NE – The Northeast Community College volleyball team finished the Southeast Community College tournament here this weekend with two wins and two losses.

On Saturday, Northeast defeated Williston State College in four sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15) and were unable to overcome Highland Community College in four sets (25-13, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19). On Friday, the Hawks defeated Cloud County Community College in three sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-18) and fell to Colby Community College in four (26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17).

In Saturday’s victory against Williston, Monique Schafer and Macy Stewart led in kills with eleven each, and Elizabeth Selting led ace serves with three. Samantha Brester had one solo and two assist blocks. Schafer, Peyton Roach and Stewart had 17 digs each, and Savannah Nelson led assists with 35.

Against Highland, the Hawks were led by Selting and Stewart with ten kills each. Brester tallied four assist blocks, while Schafer had four ace serves. Peyton Roach recorded 16 digs and assists were led by Nelson with 28.

The Hawks’ Friday win against Cloud County saw Brester, Selting and Taylor Lammers totaling seven kills each. Brester and Stewart each had one solo and one assist block, and Lammers led in ace serves with five. Schafer recorded 18 digs, and Nelson had 28 assists.

In Northeast’s loss to Colby, Selting had 12 kills and also led ace serves with three. Stewart put up one solo and one assist block, while Roach led digs with 20. Nelson recorded 27 assists.

Northeast (3-2) is currently ranked 15th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll. They will travel to Columbus on Tuesday to face #9 Central Community College in a 7 p.m. match.