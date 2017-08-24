This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Sunday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group.

(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2017, PWxyz LLC.)

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Store. Patterson/DiLallo. Little, Brown ($27)

2. Seeing Red. Sandra Brown. Grand Central ($27)

3. Camino Island. John Grisham. Doubleday ($28.95)

4. The Late Show. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown ($28)

5. Any Dream Will Do. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine ($27)

6. The Lying Game. Ruth Ware. Scout ($26.99)

7. Exposed. Lisa Scottoline. St. Martin’s ($ 27.99)

8. I Know a Secret. Tess Gerritsen. Ballantine ($28)

9. A Gentleman in Moscow. Amor Towles. Viking ($27)

10. House of Spies. Daniel Silva. Harper ($28.99)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. Mark Manson. HarperOne ($24.99)

2. The Big Lie. Dinesh D’Souza. Regnery ($29.99)

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. Neil deGrasse Tyson. Norton ($18.95)

4. Make Your Bed. William H. McRaven. Grand Central ($18)

5. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate. Al Franken. Twelve ($28)

6. Of Mess and Moxie. Jen Hatmaker. Nelson ($22.99)

7. Devil’s Bargain. Joshua Green. Penguin Press ($27)

8. BraveTart. Stella Parks. Norton ($35)

9. Hail to the Chin. Bruce Campbell. St. Martin’s/Dunne ($27.99)

10. Option B. Sandberg/Grant. Knopf ($25.95)

MASS MARKET

1. The Whistler. John Grisham. Dell ($9.99)

2. The Award. Danielle Steel. Dell ($8.99)

3. No Man’s Land. David Baldacci. Vision ($9.99)

4. Echoes in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s ($8.99)

5. Sting. Sandra Brown. Grand Central ($8.99)

6. The Moores Are Missing. James Patterson. Grand Central ($9.99)

7. Yours and Mine. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin ($6.99)

8. Ominous. Jackson/Bush/Noonan. Zebra ($7.99)

9. See Me. Nicholas Sparks. Vision ($7.99)

10. Order to Kill. Kyle Mills. Pocket ($9.99)

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. Two by Two. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central ($15.99)

2. The Woman in Cabin 10. Ruth Ware. Scout ($16)

3. The Glass Castle (movie tie-in). Jeannette Walls. Scribner ($17)

4. Lilac Girls. Martha Hall Kelly. Ballantine ($17)

5. The Couple Next Door. Shari Lapena. Penguin Books ($16)

6. Truly Madly Guilty. Liane Moriarty. Flatiron ($16.99)

7. All the Light We Cannot See. Anthony Doerr. Scribner ($17)

8. Behind Closed Doors. B.A. Paris. Griffin ($16.99)

9. The Whistler. John Grisham. Bantam ($17)

10. The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. College Board ($ 28.99)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.