Dave Heidt, chemistry/physics instructor at Northeast Community College, shines ultraviolet light (UV) on UV beads, which show color in the presence of ultraviolet light while beads under the glasses remain clear, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the “Eclipse Glasses” Northeast Community College has been distributing in preparation for Monday’s solar eclipse. Northeast has dispersed 21,000 of the special glasses to school districts in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota over the past few weeks. All of the glasses were distributed as of Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)