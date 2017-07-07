Northeast athletic director takes position in Kansas

NORFOLK, NE –Jake Ripple, director of athletics at Northeast Community College, is leaving to take a similar position at a community college in Kansas.

Ripple said he was contacted by Dodge City Community College to apply for the position after the previous athletic director retired. He said this new position will allow him to be closer to family in the region.

“We were definitely not looking to leave, but a job that is close to family and good friends was an opportunity that was too good to pass up,” Ripple said. “I want to thank Dr. Michael Chipps (president) and Northeast Community College for providing me with such a great opportunity. Northeast is headed in the right direction as an institution and it is definitely not easy walking away from a place that has so many things going for it.”

In Ripple’s time at Northeast, the athletic department doubled in size from four to eight intercollegiate sports – men’s and women’s soccer, women’s softball and men’s baseball. Baseball begins play this fall. Other athletic programs at Northeast include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf and women’s volleyball.

A number of Northeast student-athletes earned academic honors through the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association during his tenure.

Ripple oversaw the Northeast All-Star Basketball and Volleyball Classics in June for high school students, and the Hawks Classic in November for community college basketball teams, among other events. Additionally, he served as treasurer of the Hawks Booster Club.

Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, thanked Ripple for his work at Northeast.

“We certainly appreciate all Jake has done over the past two-years to grow our athletic programs. He led the efforts to increase the opportunities for our student-athletes to grow in-and-outside of the classroom. We wish him the best of luck as he pursues this new endeavor.”

Ripple came to Northeast in 2015 with an extensive resume at the junior/community college level – serving previously as eligibility and athletic academic coordinator at Blinn College in Brenham, TX. Prior to Blinn, he was the assistant athletic director at Garden City Community College in Garden City, KS.

In addition, he served three years as the sports information director and as the assistant executive director of the Broncbuster Athletic Association. Ripple also coached collegiate women’s basketball before moving into administration at Garden City.

Ripple earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Sterling College and his master’s degree in health and human performance from Ft. Hays State University. He and his wife, Tonja, have one daughter, Adison.

Nipp said the search for Ripple’s successor will begin immediately.