Basic Woodworking and Lab Non-Credit Course
August 1, 2017
Sign up for this great opportunity happening August 21st through October 9th 2017. Day of the week to be determined but the class will go from 5:30pm-8:50pm.
Pick your projects. Projects range from bird houses to china hutches. Bring plans and material first night of class. Must sign up for both classes.
Register today by calling (402) 844-7265 or (800) 348-9033, ext. 7265.
Course # CNST1060/1070, Instructor Don Burke and the cost for this class is $113.50.
