On The Couch with Missionary Benedictine Sister Andrea Polt

Kim Taylor, Reporter
June 13, 2017

Recently The Viewpoint had the privilege to interview Sister Andrea Polt from the Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center in Norfolk, Nebraska. Her life’s work has taken her all over the world and she spent much of that time in Africa as a teacher. The Viewpoint’s Kim Taylor interviewed the remarkable Sister Andrea about how a small town Nebraska girl never dreamed she would live more than half her life overseas.

On The Couch with Missionary Benedictine Sister Andrea Polt