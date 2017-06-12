On The Couch with Technology & Client Services Director Carla Streff

In the future, will students login to an online class on their smart watch? The Viewpoint sat down with Director of Learning Technologies and Client Services Carla Streff to ask her about her job and how Northeast Community College stays up to date with technology in the classroom. Here is reporter Bryce Wheaton with the interview.

