3-Day STEM Camp for high school students lets them design and build a thingamajig!

June 2, 2017

Create, make, and innovate! Careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) are in high demand and highly competitive. Get a jump start by participating in the new Thingamajig Invention Convention – an exciting, challenging, STEM-based experience. Design, build, and test a thingamajig. You will develop problem solving skills through hands-on projects and fun challenges designed to spark your inner inventive and innovative spirit.

Led by Northeast faculty and staff, this three-day camp puts you in the driver’s seat of science, technology, engineering, and math. Join us in Norfolk or South Sioux City to invent your thingamajig and build a memorable experience that will last a lifetime.

Open to students in grades 9-12. 

Norfolk: June 13-15, 2017 | 9 am – 3:30 pm

South Sioux City: June 20-22, 2017 | 9 am – 3:30 pm

Recommended Cost: $25

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Applied Technology Division at (402) 844-7692 or email Shanelle Grudzinski at [email protected]

This activity was partially funded with federal Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 funds administered through the Nebraska Department of Education, grant number V048A100027.

