Digital Photography Non-Credit Classes Offered

Enjoy this 6 week Non-credit ONLINE course beginning June 14th 2017.

Discover Digital Photography introduces the technology that has catapulted the photographic world into the 21st century. You’ll explore a broad overview of the basics of digital photography, including equipment, software, and practical uses. We’ll discuss different types of digital cameras, from phones and tablets to digital SLRs, all of which offer a wide array of photographic options. We’ll also help you decide what type of equipment fits your needs, and you’ll have hands-on exercises so you can explore the areas that interest you.

A discussion of digital photography wouldn’t be complete without digital editing options. We’ll explore a number of software packages, and you’ll learn how to compose your shots when you know you have digital editing available to you. You’ll also find out about your digital storage options—on the camera, the computer, and even beyond into cloud storage and online backups.

Whether you plan to print or upload your images, you’ll want to be sure that they’re the right size to display with excellent quality and speed. We’ll review how to size images for use on your computer, the Internet, and with social media. You’ll also get a good introduction to printing images and making decisions about your archival options. And we’ll discuss how industry and business use digital imaging today.

Digital photography plays a big part in social media communication and image sharing, and we’ll discuss the basics of posting images online and some pros and cons of uploading to the Internet. This is especially important if you’re traveling and sharing pictures with friends and family back home. As we get to the end of our class, you’ll have a chance to explore more options for traveling with your camera that might be new to you!

Whether you’re new to photography or a long-time photographer looking to move comfortably into the new world of digital work, this class provides opportunities for putting digital photography to use. This course serves as an excellent introduction before taking Secrets of Better Photography where we focus our time on camera settings, features, and the mechanics of taking better pictures.

Sign up for this class today. Cost: $99.00