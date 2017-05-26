Northeast soccer team signs Norfolk High School seniors

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

NORFOLK – Two area recruits have committed to play soccer at Northeast Community College.

Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach, said Cale Frahm, and Nate Broders, have signed to play for the Hawks this fall.

Frahm was a three-year letter winner in soccer at Norfolk Senior High School. He scored six goals and had one assist for the Panthers during his senior season, despite missing a large part of the season with an injury. He finished his high school career with 19 goals and seven assists.

Broders was a two-year letter winner at Norfolk High. He started every contest in his senior season compiling a record of 156 saves in 17 matches.