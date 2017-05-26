The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast soccer team signs Norfolk High School seniors

May 26, 2017

NORFOLK – Two area recruits have committed to play soccer at Northeast Community College.

Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach, said Cale Frahm, and Nate Broders, have signed to play for the Hawks this fall.

Frahm was a three-year letter winner in soccer at Norfolk Senior High School. He scored six goals and had one assist for the Panthers during his senior season, despite missing a large part of the season with an injury. He finished his high school career with 19 goals and seven assists.

Cale Frahm, Norfolk, has signed to play soccer at Northeast Community College this fall. Pictured in the front row (l-r) are Mike Jaeke, Danelle Jaeke, Cale Frahm, and Shane Frahm. Back row (l-r) are Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach, and Kyle Mather, Norfolk High soccer coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

Broders was a two-year letter winner at Norfolk High. He started every contest in his senior season compiling a record of 156 saves in 17 matches.

Nate Broders, Norfolk, has signed to play soccer at Northeast Community College this fall. Pictured in the front row (l-r) Andrea Broders, Nate Broders, Monte Broders, and Bridget Broders. Back row (l-r) are Kyle Mather, Norfolk High soccer coach, and Doug Seigle, Northeast soccer coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

Northeast soccer team signs Norfolk High School seniors