Northeast Nebraska volleyball all-stars to square off at Northeast Community College

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will host the 20th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Classic next month.

The event will take place Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Members of the Girls’ Dark Team, including the high school where they played, include: Boone Central – Jenna Kramer; Chambers/Wheeler Central– Jacie Laetsch; Elgin Public/Pope John – Jordan Mescher, Elizabeth Selting and Baylee Wemhoff; O’Neill – Hattie Blumenstock, Taylor Colman, Logan Connot; Wakefield – Savannah Nelson; (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Madeline Knobbe; Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld.

Coaches are McKenzie Connot, (O’Neill) St. Mary’s, and Tina Thiele-Blecher, Elgin Public/Pope John.

Members of the Light Team include: Crofton – Monica Arens; Howells-Dodge Consolidated –

Kalli Brester and Samantha Brester; Lutheran High Northeast – Olivia Spence; North Central – Jaycee Fleming; Ponca – Rachel Bentz, Sadie Finnegan, Elizabeth Watchorn; Stanton – MacKenzie Brandl;

Stuart – Harlee Fischer; Tekamah-Herman – Elizabeth Dlouhy.

Coaches are Jessica Templeman, Ponca, and Kathy Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast.