Get published at Northeast

May 18, 2017
If you are a student at Northeast Community College, you have the opportunity to see your poems, fiction, art work, and photography published. The student created booklet called Voices Out of Nowhere has been around for years and gives bards, artists, and shutterbugs the chance to display their work and get an artist credit. The Viewpoint’s Clarissa Cerny has the story.
