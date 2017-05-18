The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Clarissa Cerny, Reporter
May 18, 2017

If you are a student at Northeast Community College, you have the opportunity to see your poems, fiction, art work, and photography published. The student created booklet called Voices Out of Nowhere has been around for years and gives bards, artists, and shutterbugs the chance to display their work and get an artist credit. The Viewpoint’s Clarissa Cerny has the story.

Get published at Northeast