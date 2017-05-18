The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

Adam Lundeen, Reporter
May 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When you pick up your phone you are just as likely to watch a video as you are to read a news story or article. If the video is compelling, the story teller has done their job. Northeast Community College has a class that teaches media art students exactly how to do that. Adam Lundeen has the story.

Print Friendly
Fb-Button

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Learning about cameras and lighting at Northeast

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Books

    Get published at Northeast

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Touch history as an intern or volunteer at the Elkhorn Valley Museum

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Digital Photography Non-Credit Class Offered

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Local woman mixes green thumb with management

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    On The Couch with Elizabeth Johnson

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Media capstone projects challenge Northeast students

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Activities

    Northeast digital cinema students to debut capstone projects this weekend

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Students and staff have a blast with virtual reality

  • Digital Storytelling class at Northeast

    Campus

    Keith Erickson

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Digital Storytelling class at Northeast