NON-Credit Class UPDATED info!

Northeast Community College offers a variety of non-credit classes available to everyone. Here are a few updates on some of those opportunities.

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP – June 5 – 9, from 8 am – 12 pm, *Same location and CRN#

ADOBE IN-DESIGN – June 12 – 16, from 8 am – 12 pm, *Same location and CRN#

HERBAL GARDENING – June 1, from 6 – 8 pm, *Johansen’s Greenhouse; new CRN# 70630

There is also space still available for the Summertime Burlap Door Hangers scheduled for tomorrow, May 10 from 6 – 9 pm. Give Pam Siebrant a call at 402-844-7000 or stop by NECC to register.