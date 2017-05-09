NON-Credit Class UPDATED info!
May 9, 2017
Northeast Community College offers a variety of non-credit classes available to everyone. Here are a few updates on some of those opportunities.
ADOBE PHOTOSHOP – June 5 – 9, from 8 am – 12 pm, *Same location and CRN#
ADOBE IN-DESIGN – June 12 – 16, from 8 am – 12 pm, *Same location and CRN#
HERBAL GARDENING – June 1, from 6 – 8 pm, *Johansen’s Greenhouse; new CRN# 70630
There is also space still available for the Summertime Burlap Door Hangers scheduled for tomorrow, May 10 from 6 – 9 pm. Give Pam Siebrant a call at 402-844-7000 or stop by NECC to register.
