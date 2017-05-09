The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

NON-Credit Class UPDATED info!

Kim Taylor
May 9, 2017

Northeast Community College offers a variety of non-credit classes available to everyone.  Here are a few updates on some of those opportunities.

ADOBE PHOTOSHOPJune 5 – 9, from 8 am – 12 pm,  *Same location and CRN#

ADOBE IN-DESIGNJune 12 – 16, from 8 am – 12 pm, *Same location and CRN#

HERBAL GARDENINGJune 1, from 6 – 8 pm,   *Johansen’s Greenhouse;  new CRN# 70630

There is also space still available for the Summertime Burlap Door Hangers scheduled for tomorrow, May 10 from 6 – 9 pm.  Give Pam Siebrant a call at 402-844-7000 or stop by NECC to register.

 

NON-Credit Class UPDATED info!