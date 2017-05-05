Local woman mixes green thumb with management

Hope Voss is relatively new to adulthood and is already taking on a very adult role. As General Manager of the Earl May Nursery & Garden Center in Norfolk, Nebraska, Hope manages a large retail store along with understanding customer service and staffing. And oh yes, she is a self professed plant nerd. Viewpoint reporter Kim Taylor visited Hope to see she makes it all work.

