Local woman mixes green thumb with management
May 5, 2017
Hope Voss is relatively new to adulthood and is already taking on a very adult role. As General Manager of the Earl May Nursery & Garden Center in Norfolk, Nebraska, Hope manages a large retail store along with understanding customer service and staffing. And oh yes, she is a self professed plant nerd. Viewpoint reporter Kim Taylor visited Hope to see she makes it all work.
