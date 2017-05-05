The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Local woman mixes green thumb with management

Kim Taylor, Reporter
May 5, 2017

Hope Voss is relatively new to adulthood and is already taking on a very adult role. As General Manager of the Earl May Nursery & Garden Center in Norfolk, Nebraska, Hope manages a large retail store along with understanding customer service and staffing. And oh yes, she is a self professed plant nerd. Viewpoint reporter Kim Taylor visited Hope to see she makes it all work.

Local woman mixes green thumb with management