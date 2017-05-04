The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

The ViewPoint

Las Vegas standout signs with Northeast’s baseball program

Jordan Eldred, Las Vegas, signs his letter of intent to play baseball for the Hawks

Jordan Eldred, Las Vegas, signs his letter of intent to play baseball for the Hawks

May 4, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV – Northeast Community College’s latest baseball recruit hails from Las Vegas. Jordan Eldred is a right handed pitcher who plays for Eldorado High School.

Northeast Coach Marcus Clapp said Eldred will provide depth on the mound for the Hawks.

“Jordan is a mature pitcher who understands how to move the ball around and change speeds, which is crucial at this level. We are excited to add Jordan to the staff.”

Eldred is one of 25 players who have committed to play for the Hawks during the program’s inaugural season in 2017-18.

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

 

Las Vegas standout signs with Northeast’s baseball program