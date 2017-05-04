Hawks fall to Iowa Central in first round of regional tournament

BOONE, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team fell to Iowa Central Community College in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI-A tournament here yesterday. Final score was 9-1.

Alyson Romey (2-for-3) had the lone run for the Hawks in the fourth inning with a homer to right center.

Iowa Central is currently ranked #17 in the NJCAA Division II poll.

Northeast will next face North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in game three of the tournament at noon today. NIACC fell to Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), 10-2, in the first round of the tournament.

At 4 p.m. today, the winner of the NIACC-Northeast game will square off against the loser of the DMACC-Iowa Central game.

Box Score – Northeast 1, Iowa Central 9