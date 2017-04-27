The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Howells-Dodge’s Brester signs to play volleyball at Northeast

Samantha Brester, of Howells-Dodge High School, has signed to play volleyball for Northeast Community College next year. Pictured (front row) are Amy Brester, mother, Samantha Brester and Brian Brester, father. Back row are Sarah Oligmueller, Northeast assistant coach, and Neil VanLengen, Howells-Dodge coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College)

April 27, 2017

NORFOLK – Samantha Brester, a standout volleyball player from Howells-Dodge High School, has signed to play volleyball at Northeast Community College this fall.

A four-year starter and four-year letter winner for the Jaguars, Brester recorded 60 assists, 295 digs, 778 kills, 68 ace serves, 115 solo blocks and 289 assist blocks in her career.

During her senior year, Brester tallied 19 assists, 109 digs, 242 kills, 21 ace serves, 38 solo blocks and 65 assist blocks. She was named to the All-Conference Second Team as well as the Norfolk Daily News Second Team and Nebraska Prep Volleyball. She earned Honorable Mention for All-State, Lincoln Journal Star All-State and Omaha World Herald All-State.

In her junior year, Brester was named to the All-Conference Second Team, the Norfolk Daily News Third Team and Honorable Mention from the Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World Herald and Nebraska Prep Volleyball.

A multi-sport athlete, Brester also participates in basketball and track at Howells-Dodge. She is a three-time state track qualifier and has earned a number of honors in basketball, including First Team All-State honors from the East Husker Conference, Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald as well as First Team All-Area honors from the Fremont Tribune. She was also named to the Norfolk Daily News’s Elite Eight.

Brester becomes the fourth signee for the 2017-18 Hawks volleyball team. She joins Delaney Belt, from Shelby-Rising City, Savannah Nelson, Wakefield, and Elizabeth Selting, from Elgin/Pope John.

