Hawks golf places seventh at Iowa Central Invite

April 27, 2017

FORT DODGE, IA – The Northeast Community College golf team finished in seventh place at the Iowa Central Community College Invitational held at Fort Dodge Country Club here yesterday. The Hawks tallied a combined score of 320.

In wet and rainy conditions, Iowa Central took first in the tournament with a combined score of 305. Iowa Lakes Community College took second with a 311, while Iowa Central’s blue team finished in third with a 313.

Northeast was led in scoring by Brook Klinetobe, who shot a 76, and Tyler Lewis, who finished with 78.

“Brook is playing good, solid golf the past few tournaments, and Tyler has become one of our most consistent golfers during the spring season,” said Kurt Pytleski, Northeast coach. “Those two golfers are very good at forgetting bad shots or bad holes, putting those bad shots behind them, and not letting those problems carry over to the next hole.”

Also for Northeast, Brooks Coleman fired an 80 with Jason Palmer one stroke back. Cameron Bancroft and Jacob Wright both notched an 83; Cody Steuter, 84; Jamy McCoy, 85.

Northeast will return to action on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, for the Region XI tournament in Ames, IA.

 

